College Football

Texas A&M receiver blames indecent exposure charge on ‘jock itch’

SI Wire
10 minutes ago

Texas A&M receiver Kirk Merritt has a unique defense for his indecent exposure charge: according to the Houston Chronicle, his attorney cited a ‘bad case of jock itch’ as the reason behind Merritt exposing himself to two tutors.

Merritt and his attorney pleaded not guilty on March 27 and are pushing for a disorderly conduct ruling instead, which would be a misdemeanor.

“While Kirk is very embarrassed about this situation, and has apologized to the two tutors that he offended, he did not intend to gratify anyone by exposing himself. The fact is that Kirk had a bad case of jock itch,” their statement read.

“The statute Kirk has been accused of violating requires that the Defendant have an intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of any person and that the Defendant is reckless about whether another may be present who will be offended or alarmed by his conduct.”

One victim accused Merritt of ‘exposing and touching himself’ while ‘sitting in arm’s reach’ of her on Oct. 24. A second victim claimed he pulled down his shorts and ‘held himself’ also within ‘arm’s reach.”

Merritt transferred to A&M from Oregon and sat out last season under NCAA rules. He has requested a delay of arraingnment.

 

