College Football

Could USF make the playoff with an undefeated record this season? #DearAndy

1:56 | College Football
#DearAndy: USF Bulls' Playoff chances
Andy Staples
2 hours ago

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on...

If USF goes undefeated this season, would it be considered for the College Football Playoff? Do the Bulls have a difficult enough schedule to earn playoff consideration or would even a perfect record not be enough, like was the case for Western Michigan last season?

2:38 | College Football
#DearAndy: Is it O.K. to be a fan of multiple SEC teams?

Is there a more depressing dual-fan combination than Tennessee and Ole Miss right now? Are both teams destined to disappoint this season? Are you even allowed to support two SEC teams at the same time?

