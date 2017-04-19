Indiana bans athletes with history of sexual or domestic violence

Indiana's university and athletic department have implemented a new policy that bans any athletes with history of sexual or domestic violence from participation in any of their athletic programs, according to the Indianapolis Star.

"Any prospective student-athlete—whether a transfer student, incoming freshman, or other status—who has been convicted of or pleaded guilty or no contest to a felony involving sexual violence" would not be added to any sports team.

Sexual violence covers any incidents pertaining to dating violence, domestic violence, rape, sexual assault or sexual violence.

Indiana athletic director Fred Glass is credited with helping lead the passing of the new policy, which includes an appellate process for potential athletes affected.

“I think it’s new ground,” Glass told the Star. “My hope is that we’re leading in this area, and maybe others will follow with, maybe not the exact same policy, but one that fits their particular institutions.”

Most recently, football player Kiante Enis was dismissed from Indiana after being arrested on child molestation charges last September.