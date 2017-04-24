College Football

New Oklahoma law allows schools to sue athletic boosters who invite NCAA sanctions

A new law signed recently by Oklahoma’s governor could be used by universities to sue athletic boosters whose actions lead to NCAA sanctions, according to The Oklahoman

The law does not refer specifically to the NCAA or athletics but does allow schools to sue donors for damages if the donor’s actions result in penalties from a governing body that cause economic losses. The law could be applied in cases where a booster provides improper benefits to a student-athlete, resulting in sanctions from the NCAA.

Oklahoma Sooners boosters contacted by The Oklahoman were split in their opinion of the law. One told the paper “it had a chilling effect on me,” while a second said it “doesn’t scare me at all” because boosters who break NCAA rules are “a black eye” for whole program. 

The bill was signed into law by Governor Mary Fallin on Thursday and will go into effect on Nov. 1. 

