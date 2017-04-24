The father of Florida State star and NFL prospect Travis Rudolph died of an accidental gunshot wound on Saturday, according to local police.

West Palm Beach authorities said that Darryl Rudolph died after an accidental shooting at Sugar Daddy's adult club. The 55-year-old was shot when a co-worker was moving a firearm off a shelf in one of the club's adjacent rooms. He suffered a wound to the back/neck area.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died at 4:33 p.m.

Rudolph was at the club to repair items.

An investigation is underway but was not ruled an intentional shooting.

Travis Rudolph is entered in this week's NFL draft after spending three seasons at FSU.