College Football

Report: USC sells L.A. Memorial Coliseum naming rights to United Airlines

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Jeremy Woo
Friday May 19th, 2017

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum might have a new name pretty soon: Sports Business Daily reports United Airlines will pay more than $70 million over the next 15 years for the naming rights to USC’s football arena.

The revenue will reportedly help offset the $270 million renovations to the stadium, which are in the early stages. The coliseum is set to reopen in time for the 2019 football season. Fox Sports, through a partnership with USC, helped sell the rights. It remains unclear how United will use its brand name with regard to the stadium.

United CEO Oscar Munoz is a USC graduate, Sports Business Daily notes.

The coliseum is the proposed host for the opening ceremonies and track and field events as part of L.A.’s 2024 Olympic bid.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters