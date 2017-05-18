The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum might have a new name pretty soon: Sports Business Daily reports United Airlines will pay more than $70 million over the next 15 years for the naming rights to USC’s football arena.

The revenue will reportedly help offset the $270 million renovations to the stadium, which are in the early stages. The coliseum is set to reopen in time for the 2019 football season. Fox Sports, through a partnership with USC, helped sell the rights. It remains unclear how United will use its brand name with regard to the stadium.

United CEO Oscar Munoz is a USC graduate, Sports Business Daily notes.

The coliseum is the proposed host for the opening ceremonies and track and field events as part of L.A.’s 2024 Olympic bid.