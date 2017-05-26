I wouldn’t bet against Ohio State with its line at 10 wins, but between the two, I’ll take the added margin for error of Penn State’s 9 ½. With no divisional crossover matchup against Wisconsin, the Nittany Lions’ season essentially comes down to two games: vs. Michigan on Oct. 21 and at Ohio State on Oct. 28. Penn State should be better than everyone else on its schedule and benefits from getting some of the tougher tests in those 10 other games at home (Pittsburgh, Nebraska). The matchups with the Wolverines and Buckeyes will be challenging and will almost surely decide the Big Ten East, but the most likely outcome for Penn State is a split. Even if the Nittany Lions lose both, they could still hit the over as long as they don’t get upset along the way. If they get the split (or even win both), it’d take multiple upsets to push them down to nine wins or less.

With what should be one of the most lethal offenses in the country led by quarterback Trace McSorley and running back Saquon Barkley and a defense that returns seven starters after allowing 5.04 yards per play last season, Penn State has the proven talent to replicate its success from last season.