Lane Kiffin has offered a scholarship to the son of quarterback coach Steve Clarkson, according to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports.

Pierce Clarkson is a quarterback in the Class of 2023, who just finished sixth grade.

Steve Clarkson previously worked with Heisman Trophy winners Matt Leinart and Matt Barkley. In a 2013 episode of "60 Minutes" which focused on finding future NFL quarterbacks among peewees, Clarkson said that he did not want his own son to play football.

A future quarterback battle may already be brewing as Kiffin made a verbal offer to Kaden Martin, the son of USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin, for a spot in 2022 recruiting class.

Kiffin is heading into his first year as the Florida Atlantic head coach.