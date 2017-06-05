College Football

Lane Kiffin offers scholarship to rising seventh grade QB for 2023 class

2:35 | College Football
Andy Staples explains new college football rules
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Lane Kiffin has offered a scholarship to the son of quarterback coach Steve Clarkson, according to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports.

Pierce Clarkson is a quarterback in the Class of 2023, who just finished sixth grade.

Steve Clarkson previously worked with Heisman Trophy winners Matt Leinart and Matt Barkley. In a 2013 episode of "60 Minutes" which focused on finding future NFL quarterbacks among peewees, Clarkson said that he did not want his own son to play football. 

Why coaches really hate the early signing period—and why they should get over it

A future quarterback battle may already be brewing as Kiffin made a verbal offer to Kaden Martin, the son of USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin, for a spot in 2022 recruiting class.

Kiffin is heading into his first year as the Florida Atlantic head coach.

