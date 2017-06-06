Police issued arrest warrants on Tuesday for Michigan State defensive end Josh King, wide receiver Donnie Corley and safety Demetric Vance regarding an alleged incident that took place on campus in January.

The warrants come a day after the Ingham County, Michigan Prosecutors Office charged the three players with sexual assault.

King is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of capturing/distributing image of an unclothed person.

Vance and Corley are each charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The Michigan State Police Department says they conducted more than 100 interviews during their "extensive" investigation.

The three players allegedly assaulted a woman in an apartment on January 16 and were suspended from the team in February. They were dismissed from the program after the warrants became public.

A staffer associated with the football program, later identified as Curtis Blackwell, was also suspended. Blackwell was the director of college advancement and performance and the university did not renew his contract after it expired May 31.

Head coach Mark Dantonio said regardless of the outcome of the case, those players would no longer be on the football team.

"Sexual assault has no place in our community and I want to share my deep concern for the young woman affected and her family," Dantonio said in a statement. "The high standards I have established for this program will not change, and the values that we teach to everyone in this program will be enforced."

According to the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State University Police Department Det. Chad Davis testified during a hearing that King pulled the alleged victim into bathroom, forcing her to perform oral sex before pulling her pants off and forcing vaginal sex with her.

The detective also said Corley and Vance entered the bathroom and forced the woman to perform oral sex.

An independent investigation into the university's handling of two cases of sexual assault allegations found no evidence that Dantonio violated the school's relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy.

King played in nine games, Corley caught 33 passes for 453 yards and three touchdowns last season and Vance redshirted in 2016.