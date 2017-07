#DearAndy: What impact will Malik Zaire have at Florida?

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on...​

• What kind of impact will Malik Zaire have at Florida? The Notre Dame graduate transfer is set to compete for the Gators' starting job this fall.

• Which team is the most likely newcomer to the College Football Playoff? Most of the favorites to reach the national semifinals this year have already made it.

• Which program outside of Oklahoma can win the Big 12? The Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to compete for the conference crown. Can any program stop them?