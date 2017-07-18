College Football

Former Notre Dame coach Ara Parseghian falls ill, treated for hip infection

1:18 | College Football
Two For the Win
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Former Notre Dame coach Ara Parseghian is being treated for a hip infection and is being treated at a South Bend, Indiana care facility, reports the Chicago Tribune.

Parseghian has already had five operations on the him and according to the Tribune, surgery is not deemed an option and he is being treated with an intravenous antibiotic.

Parseghian, 94, led the Fighting Irish to two national championships (1966, 1973) in his 11 seasons as coach. Parseghian had a 95–17–4 record as the Irish head coach before retiring after the 1974 season.

Parseghian later became a college football television analyst.

The 1966 season featured the "Game of the Century" between the top-ranked Irish and No. 2 Michigan State, which was the first game in the history of the AP Poll to feature the nation's top two teams.

The November 19, 1966 game played at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing ended in a 10–10 tie, virtually handing the Fighting Irish the national championship.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters