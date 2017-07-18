Former Notre Dame coach Ara Parseghian is being treated for a hip infection and is being treated at a South Bend, Indiana care facility, reports the Chicago Tribune.

Parseghian has already had five operations on the him and according to the Tribune, surgery is not deemed an option and he is being treated with an intravenous antibiotic.

Parseghian, 94, led the Fighting Irish to two national championships (1966, 1973) in his 11 seasons as coach. Parseghian had a 95–17–4 record as the Irish head coach before retiring after the 1974 season.

Parseghian later became a college football television analyst.

The 1966 season featured the "Game of the Century" between the top-ranked Irish and No. 2 Michigan State, which was the first game in the history of the AP Poll to feature the nation's top two teams.

The November 19, 1966 game played at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing ended in a 10–10 tie, virtually handing the Fighting Irish the national championship.