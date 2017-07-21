Teams in 2016 final AP Poll: Four—Ohio State (6), Penn State (7), Wisconsin(9), Michigan (10)

Appearances in College Football Playoff: Three

Appearances in New Year’s Six bowls since 2014 season: Nine

TV deal: $2.64 billion over the next six years, beginning in 2017 (not including revenue from Big Ten Network)

This list came down to two conferences vying for the top spot, and the Big Ten’s new behemoth of a TV deal gave it the nod over the SEC. That’s not to say there aren’t plenty of arguments for the SEC, but with such a strong core of teams—it’d be shocking if any of last year’s ranked Big Ten squads aren’t contenders again in 2017—Jim Delany’s conference takes the cake. Sure, it had a less-than-impressive showing in the most recent bowl season (going 3–7), but having nine representatives make New Year’s Six bowls in the three seasons of the College Football Playoff era is a feat. Plus, the Big Ten has two of the best coaches in the game in Urban Meyer and Jim Harbaugh, with guys like James Franklin and Paul Chryst on the right track to adding a few perennial national contenders outside of the powerhouses in Columbus and Ann Arbor.

The Big Ten also has sent a steady stream of coordinators off to bigger jobs in recent years, such as new Cal head coach Justin Wilcox (formerly Wisconsin's defensive coordinator) and Tom Herman, who takes over Texas this year after turning Houston into a top-10 team. And look at the 11 Michigan players taken in this spring’s NFL draft to lead all schools, one year after Ohio State topped the list with 12; the league is producing pros at an impressive rate. More than anything, this comes down to money, and the Big Ten is minting it and will be for some time, which can only mean more exposure, better facilities, better recruits—and likely better and better football.