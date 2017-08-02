Former Notre Dame head football coach Ara Parseghian has died at the age of 94, the school announced in a statement.

The school said he died at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at his home in Granger, Indiana.

"Notre Dame mourns the loss of a legendary football coach, a beloved member of the Notre Dame family and good man -- Ara Parseghian," Notre Dame president Rev. John I. Jenkins said. "Among his many accomplishments, we will remember him above all as a teacher, leader and mentor who brought out the very best in his players, on and off the field."

Parseghian has recently been hospitalized after being treated for a hip infection.

Parseghian led the Fighting Irish to two national championships (1966, 1973) in his 11 seasons as coach and had a 95–17–4 record as the Irish head coach before retiring after the 1974 season.

The 1966 season featured the "Game of the Century" between the top-ranked Irish and No. 2 Michigan State, which was the first game in the history of the AP Poll to feature the nation's top two teams.

The November 19, 1966 game played at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing ended in a 10–10 tie, virtually handing the Fighting Irish the national championship.

He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1980 and later became a college football television analyst.