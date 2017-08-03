#DearAndy: What Preseason Top-15 Team is Most Likely to Fall out of the Rankings Completely?

Maea Teuhema, a two-year starter on the LSU offensive line who was suspended indefinitely from the program on Wednesday morning, has received permission to contact several schools as he now looks to transfer. SI has learned that those colleges are USC, Houston, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, according to a source.

Once ranked as the nation’s No. 2 offensive guard recruit, the 6' 5", 315-pound Texan started 21 games at LSU, working at right tackle and left guard. He was expected to start for the Tigers at guard this fall. Part of Teuhema’s suspension was related to academics. The 20-year-old Teuhema has drawn a lot of praise from the LSU staff in the past for his physical style and ability to be very strong at the point of attack.

He did not use a redshirt season in his first two years at LSU.