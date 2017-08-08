UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen apparently isn't too fond of the term student-athlete and says football and school "don't go together."

Rosen made the comments during a question and answer session with Bleacher Report.

Rosen was asked about the reality of being a student-athlete that plays at a major university.

"Trying to do both is like trying to do two full-time jobs. There are guys who have no business being in school, but they’re here because this is the path to the NFL. There’s no other way. Then there’s the other side that says raise the SAT eligibility requirements," Rosen said. "OK, raise the SAT requirement at Alabama and see what kind of team they have. You lose athletes and then the product on the field suffers.

Rosen also said that "human beings don't belong in school with our schedules."

"No one in their right mind should have a football player's schedule, and go to school," Rosen adds."It's not that some players shouldn't be in school; it's just that universities should help them more—instead of just finding ways to keep them eligible.

When asked how some guys graduate in three years like former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, Rosen said:

"I'm not knocking what those guys accomplished. They should be applauded for that. But certain schools are easier than others."

Rosen played in only six games last season after injuring his shoulder in October during a loss to Arizona State. He completed 59% of his passes for 1,915 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2016. He is considered one of the top quarterback prospects for next year’s NFL draft.

The Bruins open the 2017 season at home against Texas A&M on Sept. 3.