Tom Herman inherits some really talented receivers. During warmups, it’s like, Look at those guys! Collin Johnson [a 6' 6", 215-pound sophomore] is the biggest, and he really started to come on last year. He could be special. Their running backs are big, and they can make you miss. Their O-line improved as last season wore on. You could see them working together, which hadn’t always been the case. [Junior] Connor Williams [6' 6", 315 pounds] is the best left tackle we saw. He’s athletic, has the wingspan, and he’s nasty. [Sophomore QB Shane] Buechele was green and had a lot of pressure. He didn’t look the same after he took some big hits early on. I don’t think he has a great arm, but he can throw the quick stuff and take some shots.

Todd Orlando’s D at Houston was good at getting pressure. He will blitz from all angles and cut off any easy stuff on the outside. A lot of people hype [6' 3", 240-pound junior linebacker]Malik Jefferson and he can run, but we didn’t think he was that good. He doesn’t play physical. [Sophomore DE] Malcolm roach [6' 3", 270 pounds] is better. He’s a load, but he moves well. [Junior tackle] Charles Omenihu [6' 7", 270] looks like what Texas should have up front. Safety Jason Hall [a 6' 3", 220-pound senior] is a long kid and can cover slots. He was key because the corners are inconsistent.