Notre Dame and Wisconsin will announce a two-game series at Lambeau Field and Soldier Field for 2020 and 2021, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Both schools are sponsored by Under Armour and a press conference is planned for Monday in Chicago.

Lambeau Field will host in 2020 and Soldier Field will get 2021.

Notre Dame and Wisconsin have not played since 1964. The teams have met 16 times. Notre Dame has the upper hand in the head-to-head record with an 8–6–2 record. Both schools were reportedly in talks for a series in 2009 that targeted the 2012 to 2015 timeframe but no game was ever scheduled.

Wisconsin played LSU at Lambeau Field last year and won 16–14 to open the season.

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez was an assistant on Lou Holtz's Notre Dame team that won the national championship in 1988.

Notre Dame last played at Soldier Field in 2012 and defeated Miami 41–3. The Irish are 10–0 in the home of the Chicago Bears.

Wisconsin last played at Soldier Field in 2011, with Russell Wilson leading the Badgers to a 49–7 victory over Northern Illinois.