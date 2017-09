College Football Playoff Projections: Clemson Gets Top Spot With Win at Louisville

Before the final two teams meet up for the national championship on Jan. 8, the road to Atlanta will be winding through 40 bowl games. The ones that don’t have College Football Playoff implications will still be used as a springboard for next season, one final measuring stick game that encapsulates a season.

There are no playoff games on New Year's Eve this season, with the semifinals starting the next day with the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl.

Here is a list of the college football bowl games that will be played after the 2017 regular season. (All times listed are Eastern.)

Saturday, Dec. 16

Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl, MEAC vs. SWAC, 11 a.m. (ABC)

R + L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, Sun Belt vs. C-USA, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

AutoNation Cure Bowl, AAC vs. Sun Belt, Orlando, Fla, 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Las Vegas Bowl, MWC vs. Pac-12, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Gildan New Mexico Bowl, C-USA vs. MWC, Albuquerque, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Raycom Media Camelia Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Montgomery, Ala., 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Boca Raton Bowl, AAC vs. C-USA, Boca Raton, Fla., 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Frisco Bowl, AAC vs. Sun Belt, Frisco, Texas, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, C-USA vs. AAC, St. Petersburg, Fla., 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 22

Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, Bahamas, C-USA vs. MAC, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, MAC vs. MWC, Boise, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham Bowl, AAC vs. SEC, Birmingham, Ala., 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Army vs. Big Ten, Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Mobile, Ala., 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl, AAC vs. MWC, Honolulu, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Heart of Dallas Bowl, Big 12 vs. C-USA, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Detroit, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cactus Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, Phoenix, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Shreveport, La.,1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

New Era Pinstripe Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, New York, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Foster Farms Bowl, Big Ten vs. Pac-12, Santa Clara, Calif., 8 p.m. (FOX)

Texas Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Houston, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman, ACC vs. AAC, Annapolis, Md., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camping World Bowl, ACC vs. Big 12, Orlando, Fla., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Valero Alamo Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, San Antonio, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, Big Ten vs. Pac-12, San Diego, 9 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, Dec. 29

Belk Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Charlotte, N.C., 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Hyundai Sun Bowl, ACC vs. Pac-12, El Paso, Texas, 2 p.m. (CBS)

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Nashville, Tenn., 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl, Sun Belt vs. MWC, Tucson, Ariz., 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, At-large vs. At-large, Arlington, Texas, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 30

TaxSlayer Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Jacksonville, Fla., 12 p.m. (ESPN)

AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Memphis, Tenn., 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, At-large vs. At-large, Glendale, Ariz., 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Capital One Orange Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame, Miami Gardens, Fla., 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 1, 2018

Outback Bowl, Big Ten vs. SEC, Tampa, Fla., 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, At-large vs. At-Large, Atlanta, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Citrus Bowl, SEC vs. ACC, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m. (ABC)

College Football Playoff Semifinals

Monday, Jan. 1

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual, Pasadena, Calif., 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Allstate Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Championship (semifinal winners), Atlanta, 8 p.m. (ESPN)