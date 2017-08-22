College Football

NC State Dismisses Two Players After Sexual Assault Investigation

Chris Chavez
3 hours ago

NC State dismissed two players and suspended three others following a sexual assault investigation, the team announced.

The school's athletic director told David Hurst of WNCN that the disciplinary action taken against the players was "not regarding" sexual assault allegations, but that the players attended the event in question and violated other rules. 

“We had five freshmen, two of whom have been dismissed, who made poor decisions that don’t align with the values of our program and each has been handled accordingly," head coach Dave Doeren said in a statement. "Although I’ve disciplined these players for violations of the Student Athlete Code of Conduct, I want to make it clear that I respect due process in the University and legal proceedings. Our players understand that I’m going be firm, but fair when it comes to discipline.”

Freshmen Antoine Thompson and Kevince Brown were removed from the roster. Fellow freshmen Isaiah Moore, Erin Collins and Xavier Lyras were suspended but were also disciplined by the team. The measures of discipline were handled internally. 

According to CBS North Carolina, the players were on-campus for a July 21 party and the next day police received reports of sexual assault.

