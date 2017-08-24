Oregon's football team has teamed up with childhood cancer survivors to unveil new #StompOutCancer uniforms that the team will wear for its game against Nebraska in Week 2, the university announced.

"I really think that this is the most important uniform that Oregon has ever worn," Nike creative director Todd Van Horne said. "I really, really hope that this helps raise the funding and awareness to beat childhood cancer."

The jerseys were designed by children and Nike designers. More than 15,000 kids will be diagnosed with cancer every year, the university announced.

The gloves have the word "overcome" written on the knuckles. The sleeves feature a Duck mid-run about to stomp on the word "cancer."

The cleats have a camouflage pattern.

Watch the announcement below:

More than a game when @OregonFootball takes on Nebraska in Week 2. Win the fight. #StompOutCancer. pic.twitter.com/aSuI57wiby — GoDucks (@GoDucks) August 24, 2017

The Stomp Out Cancer items will be available for retail sale on Sept. 4 with the proceeds going to OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital.