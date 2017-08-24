College Football

Watch: Special Oregon Uniforms Designed By Childhood Cancer Survivors

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Oregon's football team has teamed up with childhood cancer survivors to unveil new #StompOutCancer uniforms that the team will wear for its game against Nebraska in Week 2, the university announced.

"I really think that this is the most important uniform that Oregon has ever worn," Nike creative director Todd Van Horne said. "I really, really hope that this helps raise the funding and awareness to beat childhood cancer."

The jerseys were designed by children and Nike designers. More than 15,000 kids will be diagnosed with cancer every year, the university announced.

The gloves have the word "overcome" written on the knuckles. The sleeves feature a Duck mid-run about to stomp on the word "cancer."

The cleats have a camouflage pattern.

Watch the announcement below:

The Stomp Out Cancer items will be available for retail sale on Sept. 4 with the proceeds going to OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters