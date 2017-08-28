Michigan will wear all-maize uniforms for Saturday's season opener against Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

This is just the second time that the Wolverines will wear all-maize uniforms in school history. The last time was in 1928, when Michigan wore blue numbers on the jersey against Navy.

Michigan moved from Nike to Jordan Brand jerseys before last season. This is the sixth alternate uniform worn by Michigan since 2011.

Check out photos of the uniforms below:

Nike source just sent me these photos of Michigan's all-maize uniform. Take a look. pic.twitter.com/72KUZKKInF — Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) August 28, 2017

Some Michigan fans were not too pleased with the reveal:

The pants will be maize as well pic.twitter.com/nEByj6iIza — Matt Matthews (@MrHews22) August 28, 2017

Florida will also wear an alternate uniform that is blue with blue accessories.

Saturday's game begins at 3:30 p.m. ET. Michigan opened the season ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press poll. Florida was just six spots back at No. 17.