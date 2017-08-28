College Football

Photos: Michigan Unveils All-Maize Uniforms vs. Florida In Week 1

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Chris Chavez
38 minutes ago

Michigan will wear all-maize uniforms for Saturday's season opener against Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

This is just the second time that the Wolverines will wear all-maize uniforms in school history. The last time was in 1928, when Michigan wore blue numbers on the jersey against Navy.

Michigan moved from Nike to Jordan Brand jerseys before last season. This is the sixth alternate uniform worn by Michigan since 2011.

Check out photos of the uniforms below:

Some Michigan fans were not too pleased with the reveal:

Florida will also wear an alternate uniform that is blue with blue accessories.

Saturday's game begins at 3:30 p.m. ET. Michigan opened the season ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press poll. Florida was just six spots back at No. 17.

