College Football

Houston vs. UTSA Postponed Due to Hurricane Harvey

0:47 | NFL
Athletes and Teams Working to Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Houston's opener at UTSA, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed due to hazardous weather conditions caused by Hurricane Harvey, the school announced on Tuesday. 

The University of Houston released the following statement:

"Due to the catastrophic flooding in the Houston area, all Houston Athletics events scheduled for this weekend have been cancelled or postponed.

Houston Football’s scheduled season opener for Saturday at UTSA has been postponed as the universities will explore rescheduling the game for a date later in the season. More information regarding tickets will be released as information is finalized."

NBA
Rockets Owner Leslie Alexander Increases Hurricane Harvey Donation To $10 million

Houston has been practicing on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin, where former Houston coach Tom Herman now coaches. Major Applewhite, Herman's replacement, will have to wait to make his debut as Houston's head coach. Houston plays at Arizona next week, while UTSA will play at Baylor. 

The cancellation isn't the first college football game to be affected by Hurrican Harvey—BYU vs. LSU, which was scheduled to take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, has been moved to the Superdome in New Orleans. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters