Houston vs. UTSA Postponed Due to Hurricane Harvey

Houston's opener at UTSA, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed due to hazardous weather conditions caused by Hurricane Harvey, the school announced on Tuesday.

The University of Houston released the following statement:

"Due to the catastrophic flooding in the Houston area, all Houston Athletics events scheduled for this weekend have been cancelled or postponed.

Houston Football’s scheduled season opener for Saturday at UTSA has been postponed as the universities will explore rescheduling the game for a date later in the season. More information regarding tickets will be released as information is finalized."

Houston has been practicing on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin, where former Houston coach Tom Herman now coaches. Major Applewhite, Herman's replacement, will have to wait to make his debut as Houston's head coach. Houston plays at Arizona next week, while UTSA will play at Baylor.

The cancellation isn't the first college football game to be affected by Hurrican Harvey—BYU vs. LSU, which was scheduled to take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, has been moved to the Superdome in New Orleans.