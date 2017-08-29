Stetson University sophomore football player Nicholas Adam Blakely died after collapsing in practice on Monday. He was 19 years old.

Blakley, a three-year letter winner at Archer High School in Lawrenceville, GA., was on the sidelines shortly after practice began and complained that he was not feeling well before he collapsed. He was transported to the hospital and later died.

Blakely's parents were notified. Coach Roger Hughes informed the football team and the university is reaching out to his faculty. Counselors have been made available to those who may need help.

Fellow teammates took to Twitter to mourn their loss:

God bless you, Nick Blakely. You were such a great guy to be around, making everyone around you better. This year's for you brother. #RIP37 — Jonny Messina (@JonnyMessina) August 29, 2017

Appreciate and cherish every moment with your teammates and loved ones. You will be dearly missed, I love you Nick #foreverahatter #Rip37 — Jacob Rovig (@J_Rovig28) August 29, 2017

#RIP37 We love you. Thanks for competing with me in bicep curls. You kicked my ass. 💪🏻💪🏾 https://t.co/2AXqWfkqva — Nick Andreas 1️⃣7️⃣ (@NickAndreasQB) August 29, 2017

Blakely redshirted last season and did not play in a game. Stetson is set to open the season on Saturday at Sacred Heart in Connecticut.