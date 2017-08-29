College Football

Stetson Football Player Collapses In Practice, Dies at 19 Years Old

Chris Chavez
19 minutes ago

Stetson University sophomore football player Nicholas Adam Blakely died after collapsing in practice on Monday. He was 19 years old.

Blakley, a three-year letter winner at Archer High School in Lawrenceville, GA., was on the sidelines shortly after practice began and complained that he was not feeling well before he collapsed. He was transported to the hospital and later died.

Blakely's parents were notified. Coach Roger Hughes informed the football team and the university is reaching out to his faculty. Counselors have been made available to those who may need help.

Fellow teammates took to Twitter to mourn their loss:

Blakely redshirted last season and did not play in a game. Stetson is set to open the season on Saturday at Sacred Heart in Connecticut.

