College Football

How to watch Alabama vs. Florida State online: Live stream, TV channel

1:48 | College Football
Nick Saban: Why Alabama can never have a down year
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida State Seminoles meet in a rare match-up to open the 2017 college football season on Sept. 2 at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

Alabama opens the season at No. 1 in the preseason poll. They reached the national championship last year before losing to Clemson.

Florida State was ranked No. 3 in the preseason poll behind Alabama and Ohio State. The Seminoles are coming off a 10–3 season that ended with a 33–32 victory over Michigan in the Orange Bowl.

ESPN's College GameDay will be at the Alabama vs. Florida State game to kick off the season.

How to watch the game

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: You can watch the game online here.

