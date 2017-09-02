College Football

Division III St. John's Beats St. Scholastica 98-0

1:20
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Division III St. Scholastica won the time-of-possession battle against St. John's, but, uhhhh, they didn't win much else. St. John's won the game 98-0.

Ninety-eight to freakin' zero. 

Now, your first reaction might be "wow, St. John's is mean." #WellActually, they didn't score for the final 10 minutes of the game to save St. Scholastica the humiliation of losing by triple digits. 

My favorite part of this beatdown? The game took place on St. John's campus which is in...wait for it...Collegeville, Minnesota. 

