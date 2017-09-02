The game isn’t over yet, but Western Michigan is tied with No. 4 USC — yeah, that USC — and this ridiculously creative playcall is why.

WMU lost the lead after USC scored in the third quarter to knot it. Sam Darnold had thrown two interceptions for the Trojans before he clicked into gear on the game-tying scoring drive, going 6-for-6 for 89 yards through the air before running in himself for a touchdown.

USC took the lead midway through the fourth quarter, but then Western Michigan took the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown to knot the score at 28. Yep. One of those nights.

The Trojans pulled away late and won 49–31, but tip your cap to the Broncos for a strong showing.