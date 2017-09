College football is back, which means the charming mistakes of college football teams are back.

Case in point: Take a look at Wyoming's punter Tim Zaleski straight up whiffing on a punt.

The worst part is there wasn't even any pressure! He just lost control during his toss and unsuccessfully tried to salvage the attempt. Iowa would score on its next play from scrimmage. You hate to see it.

Wyoming trials Iowa 14-3 at half.