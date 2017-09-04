College Football

Michael Jordan Named UNC Honorary Captain vs. Louisville

2:16 | College Football
College Football Playoff: Alabama Leads Andy Staples' Top Four
Chris Chavez
37 minutes ago

Michael Jordan will return to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Saturday to serve as the football team's honorary captain against Louisville, the university announced.

The Tar Heels plan to honor the 2017 men's basketball team that won the national championship in April. Players and coaches will receive their respective championship rings during halftime.

Jordan last visited the UNC campus in March to announce the school's partnership with Jordan Brand to outfit the football team. It was in the middle of the team's 90–83 victory against Duke that he delivered a speech that included the now-famous line: "The ceiling is the roof."

Other players from past national championship-winning basketball teams will also be in attendance.

UNC lost its season opener to Cal 35–30 on Saturday.

