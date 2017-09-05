College Football

AP Top 25: Alabama Stays On Top, Florida State Drops to 10th after Week 1

College Football Playoff: Alabama Leads Andy Staples' Top Four
Chris Chavez
Tuesday September 5th, 2017

Alabama opened at No. 1 in the preseason poll and remains there after Week 1 with 60 first-place votes. Ohio State received one first-place vote and sits in second place for a second consecutive week.

Florida State was No. 3 in the preseason poll but dropped its season opener 24–7 to the Crimson Tide and fell to 10th in the preseason.

Clemson jumped to No. 3 from its 5th place preseason ranking.

TCU and Notre Dame were not ranked last week but enter the poll at No. 23 and 24 respectively. 

Check out the complete top 25 below:

1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Penn State
5. Oklahoma
6. USC
7. Washington
8. Michigan
9. Wisconsin
10. Florida State
11. Oklahoma State
12. LSU
13. Auburn
14. Stanford
15. Georgia
16. Miami (Fla.)
17. Louisville
18. Virginia Tech
19. Kansas State
20. Washington State
21. South Florida
22. Florida
23. TCU
24. Notre Dame
25. Tennessee

