Alabama opened at No. 1 in the preseason poll and remains there after Week 1 with 60 first-place votes. Ohio State received one first-place vote and sits in second place for a second consecutive week.

Florida State was No. 3 in the preseason poll but dropped its season opener 24–7 to the Crimson Tide and fell to 10th in the preseason.

Clemson jumped to No. 3 from its 5th place preseason ranking.

TCU and Notre Dame were not ranked last week but enter the poll at No. 23 and 24 respectively.

Check out the complete top 25 below:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Penn State

5. Oklahoma

6. USC

7. Washington

8. Michigan

9. Wisconsin

10. Florida State

11. Oklahoma State

12. LSU

13. Auburn

14. Stanford

15. Georgia

16. Miami (Fla.)

17. Louisville

18. Virginia Tech

19. Kansas State

20. Washington State

21. South Florida

22. Florida

23. TCU

24. Notre Dame

25. Tennessee