One week’s worth of data isn’t enough to move many teams on either side of the six-win line, but there were a few performances that merited slight adjustments to our preseason bowl projections. Baylor’s stunning loss to Liberty caused a shakeup lower down in the Big 12 pecking order, while Maryland’s upset of Texas earned the Terps a spot in the bowl roster. Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Indiana remains on the outside looking in—the Hoosiers gave Ohio State a scare in the Thursday night opener, but they may get all too familiar with the way the Buckeyes pulled away in the second half later on in their brutal Big Ten schedule.

• The Big Ten is still shut out of the playoff field for now, a nod to the very real possibility that its top three contenders cannibalize each other’s chances in the coming months. That could change Saturday night, when Ohio State hosts Oklahoma in one of the weekend’s marquee games. The winner should find itself in everyone’s projected top four next week.

• I clearly can’t get the 2014 Texas Bowl out of my head. Last week I brought Arkansas and Texas back together, and this week I’m sending the Razorbacks to Birmingham, where Bret Bielema squares off against ... Charlie Strong. South Florida’s sloppy starts in the first two games of the season have me worried that the Group of Five’s best hope for an undefeated season lies elsewhere, knocking the Bulls out of the New Year’s Six picture.

• Go ahead and read Chris Johnson’s Intro to James Blackman course syllabus if you want more proof, but Florida State’s season is not necessarily heading into the tank just because quarterback Deondre Francois is out for the year with a knee injury. Still, it’s hard to believe Blackman will be able to generate enough firepower to outduel Lamar Jackson and Louisville or trade blows with a Clemson offense at full strength. That leaves the Seminoles with a fascinating but low-stakes matchup with Georgia in Orlando on New Year’s Day.

The full slate as Week 2 approaches:

Saturday, Dec. 16

R + L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, New Orleans (1 p.m., ESPN)

Sun Belt vs. C-USA

Louisiana Monroe vs. UAB

AutoNation Cure Bowl, Orlando, Fla. (2:30 p.m., CBSSN)

AAC vs. Sun Belt

Temple vs. Georgia Southern

Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas (3:30 p.m., ABC)

​MWC vs. Pac-12

San Diego State vs. Colorado

Gildan New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque (4:30 p.m., ESPN)

C-USA vs. MWC

Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado State

Raycom Media Camelia Bowl, Montgomery, Ala. (8 p.m., ESPN)

MAC vs. Sun Belt

Western Michigan vs. Troy

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Boca Raton Bowl, Boca Raton, Fla. (7 p.m., ESPN)

AAC vs. C-USA

SMU vs. Old Dominion

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Frisco Bowl, Frisco, Texas (8 p.m., ESPN)

AAC vs. Sun Belt

Memphis vs. Arkansas State

Thursday, Dec. 21

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, St. Petersburg, Fla. (8 p.m., ESPN)

C-USA vs. AAC

Southern Miss vs. Tulsa

Friday, Dec. 22

Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, Bahamas (12:30 p.m., ESPN)

C-USA vs. MAC

Western Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Boise (4 p.m., ESPN)

MAC vs. MWC

Ohio vs. Wyoming

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham, Ala. (12 p.m., ESPN)

AAC vs. SEC

South Florida vs. Arkansas

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth, Texas (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Army vs. C-USA

Army vs. UTSA

Dollar General Bowl, Mobile, Ala. (7 p.m., ESPN)

MAC vs. Sun Belt

Toledo vs. Appalachian State

Sunday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl, Honolulu, (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

AAC vs. MWC

UCF vs. Hawaii

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Heart of Dallas Bowl, Dallas (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. C-USA

Texas Tech vs. Louisiana Tech

Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten

Wake Forest vs. Iowa

Cactus Bowl, Phoenix (9 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Iowa State vs. Oregon

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl, Shreveport, La. (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. SEC

Georgia Tech vs. Texas A&M

New Era Pinstripe Bowl, New York (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten

Syracuse vs. Michigan State

Foster Farms Bowl, Santa Clara, Calif. (8 p.m., FOX)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Maryland vs. Washington State

Texas Bowl, Houston (9 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. SEC

Texas vs. Texas A&M

Thursday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman, Annapolis, Md. (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. AAC

Pittsburgh vs. Navy

Camping World Bowl, Orlando, Fla. (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big 12

NC State vs. West Virginia

Valero Alamo Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, San Antonio, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Pac-12 vs. Big 12

UCLA vs. TCU

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, San Diego (9 p.m., FS1)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Nebraska vs. Stanford

Friday, Dec. 29

Belk Bowl, Charlotte, N.C. (1 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. SEC

Notre Dame vs. Vanderbilt

Hyundai Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas (2 p.m., CBS)

ACC vs. Pac-12

Miami vs. USC

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, Nashville, Tenn. (4:30 p.m., ESPN)

SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC

Kentucky vs. Maryland

Arizona Bowl, Tucson, Ariz. (5:30 p.m., CBSSN)

Sun Belt vs. MWC

Idaho vs. New Mexico

Saturday, Dec. 30

TaxSlayer Bowl, Jacksonville, Fla. (12 p.m., ESPN)

SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech

AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Memphis, Tenn. (12:30 p.m., ABC)

Big 12 vs. SEC

Kansas State vs. Tennessee

Monday, Jan. 1, 2018

Outback Bowl, Tampa, Fla. (12 p.m., ESPN2)

Big Ten vs. SEC

Wisconsin vs. Mississippi State

Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Fla. (1 p.m., ABC)

SEC vs. ACC

Georgia vs. Florida State

New Year's Six Bowls

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Arlington, Texas (Dec. 29, 8:30 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. At-large

Boise State vs. Oklahoma State

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 30, 4 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. At-large

Michigan vs. LSU

Capital One Orange Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla. (Dec. 30, 8 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame

Louisville vs. Ohio State

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Jan. 1, 12:30 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. At-Large

Auburn vs. Penn State

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual, Pasadena, Calif. (Jan. 1, 5 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Clemson vs. Washington

Allstate Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Alabama vs. Oklahoma

College Football Playoff National Championship, Atlanta (Jan. 8, 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinal winner vs. CFP semifinal winner