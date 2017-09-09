Georgia’s first score in Saturday night’s game against Notre Dame came in rather impressive fashion, with Terry Godwin reaching back to snag a pass one-handed to knot the game 10–10 in the second quarter.

Godwin caught the pass with shades of Odell Beckham, hauling it in on the bobble and landing for the score with a defensive back in his face. The play was initially ruled incomplete before being overturned.

See below.

Not shabby at all.