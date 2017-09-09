College Football

We’re Not Sure How Louisiana Tech Faced a Third-and-93 Either

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Jeremy Woo
35 minutes ago

Even people who love the living bejeezus out of football can occasionally admit that football can be an extremely stupid sport sometimes.

This was one of those times.

Second and goal should have been so simple for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, wistfully trailing Mississippi State 57–14 early in the fourth quarter.

A botched snap and what was effectively a reverse fumblerooski led to whatever the hell this thing was, which, yeah, one of the dumbest and alternately most entertaining things you'll ever see in an American Football game.

The Bulldogs recovered at their own seven yard line, which meant it was...third and 93 (goal-to-go).

They did not score.

