Let’s start with this: As much of the southeastern United States deals with the effects of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the absolute last thing on the minds of the schools, teams and fans that were in the storms’ paths should be bowl eligibility.

Six games were cancelled in the first two weeks of the season due to the two hurricanes, two more scheduled for Week 3 have already been called off as the state of Florida continues to assess the damage, and Miami’s scheduled primetime showdown with Florida State has been postponed until Oct. 7. (More cancellations and moves could come down as Irma works its way north; Florida and Tennessee plan to play in Gainesville as scheduled after some uncertainty.) As their focus eventually returns to football, some fans may be wondering if the games wiped off the schedule will come back to haunt them in November as their teams make a final push for bowl bids—would that scrapped paycheck game have provided an all-important sixth win?

First and foremost, keeping alive the chance of a trip to the Dollar General Bowl is not worth endangering the lives of teams, staff and spectators. Setting that aside, however, a glance at the programs and games affected by Harvey and Irma so far reveals that this year’s six-win cut line could be safe from many close calls. Barring complete dysfunction down the stretch, Florida, Florida State, Miami and South Florida should be comfortably heading for winning seasons, with or without all of their September games. Houston, UTSA, Arkansas State, Memphis and UCF (which has had two games completely cancelled) are strong Group of Five teams that also shouldn’t have much trouble finishing the year above .500.

The two Power 5 teams with the biggest question marks are Georgia Tech and Indiana. The Hoosiers say they are “working diligently” to see if they can find a last-minute opponent for their previously scheduled Oct. 7 bye week after Florida International was forced to cancel this Saturday’s game; the Yellow Jackets have not publicly stated any similar efforts after losing this week’s trip to UCF, which has offered up its campus and stadium as a staging area for the National Guard.

With five home games and manageable road trips to Virginia and Duke left, just one upset of Miami, Clemson, Virginia Tech or Georgia should put Georgia Tech at six wins. Indiana’s Big Ten schedule turns nasty after a non-conference game against Georgia Southern on Sept. 23, but the Hoosiers finish out the regular season with three very winnable games (at Illinois, vs. Rutgers, at Purdue) and should take heart in how tough they played Ohio State in the season opener before the Buckeyes pulled away. What’s more, both Georgia Tech (No. 16) and Indiana (No. 19) sit in the FBS’s top 20 of this year’s Academic Progress Rate scores, putting them near the front of the line for the bowl bids handed out to five-win teams if not enough teams reach six wins. (UCF sits 12th in the rankings, should the Knights need some help.)

All this is to say, fretting over the quest for six wins as those in the path of devastating storms recover and rebuild is not worth the time. The latest bowl projections through Week 2’s action:

Saturday, Dec. 16

R + L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, New Orleans (1 p.m., ESPN)

Sun Belt vs. C-USA

Louisiana Monroe vs. UAB

AutoNation Cure Bowl, Orlando, Fla. (2:30 p.m., CBSSN)

AAC vs. Sun Belt

Tulane vs. Coastal Carolina

Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas (3:30 p.m., ABC)

​MWC vs. Pac-12

Boise State vs. Colorado

Gildan New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque (4:30 p.m., ESPN)

C-USA vs. MWC

Western Kentucky vs. Air Force

Raycom Media Camelia Bowl, Montgomery, Ala. (8 p.m., ESPN)

MAC vs. Sun Belt

Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Boca Raton Bowl, Boca Raton, Fla. (7 p.m., ESPN)

AAC vs. C-USA

SMU vs. Middle Tennessee

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Frisco Bowl, Frisco, Texas (8 p.m., ESPN)

AAC vs. Sun Belt

Houston vs. Troy

Thursday, Dec. 21

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, St. Petersburg, Fla. (8 p.m., ESPN)

C-USA vs. AAC

Old Dominion vs. Memphis

Friday, Dec. 22

Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, Bahamas (12:30 p.m., ESPN)

C-USA vs. MAC

Louisiana Tech vs. Eastern Michigan

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Boise (4 p.m., ESPN)

MAC vs. MWC

Western Michigan vs. Colorado State

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham, Ala. (12 p.m., ESPN)

AAC vs. SEC

South Florida vs. Vanderbilt

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth, Texas (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Army vs. C-USA

Army vs. Southern Miss

Dollar General Bowl, Mobile, Ala. (7 p.m., ESPN)

MAC vs. Sun Belt

Toledo vs. Appalachian State

Sunday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl, Honolulu, (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

AAC vs. MWC

UCF vs. Hawaii

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Heart of Dallas Bowl, Dallas (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. C-USA

Tulsa vs. UTSA

Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten

Georgia Tech vs. Minnesota

Cactus Bowl, Phoenix (9 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Texas Tech vs. Utah

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl, Shreveport, La. (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. SEC

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M

New Era Pinstripe Bowl, New York (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten

Syracuse vs. Maryland

Foster Farms Bowl, Santa Clara, Calif. (8 p.m., FOX)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Iowa vs. Oregon

Texas Bowl, Houston (9 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. SEC

Texas vs. Missouri

Thursday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman, Annapolis, Md. (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. AAC

Pittsburgh vs. Navy

Camping World Bowl, Orlando, Fla. (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big 12

Miami vs. West Virginia

Valero Alamo Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, San Antonio, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Pac-12 vs. Big 12

UCLA vs. TCU

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, San Diego (9 p.m., FS1)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Nebraska vs. Stanford

Friday, Dec. 29

Belk Bowl, Charlotte, N.C. (1 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. SEC

Duke vs. Florida

Hyundai Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas (2 p.m., CBS)

ACC vs. Pac-12

NC State vs. Washington State

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, Nashville, Tenn. (4:30 p.m., ESPN)

SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC

South Carolina vs. Michigan State

Arizona Bowl, Tucson, Ariz. (5:30 p.m., CBSSN)

Sun Belt vs. MWC

Idaho vs. Wyoming

Saturday, Dec. 30

TaxSlayer Bowl, Jacksonville, Fla. (12 p.m., ESPN)

SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC

Mississippi State vs. Virginia Tech

AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Memphis, Tenn. (12:30 p.m., ABC)

Big 12 vs. SEC

Kansas State vs. Tennessee

Monday, Jan. 1, 2018

Outback Bowl, Tampa, Fla. (12 p.m., ESPN2)

Big Ten vs. SEC

Wisconsin vs. Auburn

Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Fla. (1 p.m., ABC)

SEC vs. ACC

Georgia vs. Florida State

New Year's Six Bowls

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Arlington, Texas (Dec. 29, 8:30 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. At-large

San Diego State vs. Oklahoma State

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 30, 4 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. At-large

Washington vs. Michigan

Capital One Orange Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla. (Dec. 30, 8 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame

Louisville vs. Ohio State

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Jan. 1, 12:30 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. At-Large

USC vs. LSU

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual, Pasadena, Calif. (Jan. 1, 5 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Clemson vs. Penn State

Allstate Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Alabama vs. Oklahoma

College Football Playoff National Championship, Atlanta (Jan. 8, 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinal winner vs. CFP semifinal winner