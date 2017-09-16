College Football

How to watch Clemson vs. Louisville online: Live Stream, TV channel, broadcast info

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Chris Chavez
39 minutes ago

Defending national champion and No. 3–ranked Clemson visits No. 14 Louisville at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium for Saturday's primetime game that could shake up the ACC and national championship picture.

Clemson is 2–0 after a 14–6 victory over Auburn. The offense did not look super strong as the ground game only managed to collect 96 yards on 36 carries, but the Tigers still came away with the win. 

Louisville nearly posted 50 points on North Carolina with its 47–35 win that saw quarterback Lamar Jackson post 525 yards and five touchdowns.

The Tigers have won the last three matches against Louisville by a total of 15 points.

Here's how to watch the game:

Date: Sept. 16

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: You can watch the game online here.

 

