College Football

Watch: Florida Announcer Goes Wild For Gators Hail Mary Touchdown vs. Tennessee

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Chris Chavez
25 minutes ago

Florida football radio announcer Mick Hubert delivered a thrilling call after the Gators defeated Tennessee on a last-second Hail Mary touchdown pass.

Quarterback Feleipe Franks stepped out of the pocket and found Tyrie Cleveland in the end zone for the 63-yard touchdown as time expired.

Here's a quick transcription of Hubert's call:

"Snap to Franks. Franks dropping back. Stepping up. Running the ball. Looking. Looking. He's gonna heave one deep down the field. It's going to be to he goal line. It's gonna be caught. It's a touchdown and the Gators have won the game! Tyrie Cleveland! Oh My! I can't believe what I just saw! The Gators have won the ballgame on a bomb throw by Feleipe Franks and this place is an insane asylum again!"

Watch Hubert's call below:

Florida is now 1–1 on the season and will play Kentucy next weekend at Commonwealth Stadium Kentucky.

