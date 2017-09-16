Florida will be playing for the first time in 14 days after having last week's game against Northern Colorado canceled when they take on SEC East rival Tennessee.

The Gators did not play because of concerns over Hurricane Irma, which tore through the state last week.

In Florida's opener against Michigan, they rushed for only 11 yards and had 154 total yards.

Tennessee is 2–0 after victories against Georgia Tech and Indiana State after finally settling on Quinten Dormady as their starting quarterback.

Florida has dominated Tennessee lately, taking 11 in a row in the series before the Volunteers won by 10 last season.

How to watch the game:

TV channel: CBS

Game time: Saturday, Sept. 16, 3:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

Florida: at Kentucky 9/23; vs. Vanderbilt 9/30; vs. LSU 10/7

Tennessee: vs. Massachusetts 9/23; vs. Georgia 9/16; vs. South Carolina 10/14