Five Wheaton College (Ill.) football players are facing felony charges after allegedly hazing a freshman teammate in 2016, according to the Chicago Tribune's Christy Gutowski and Stacy St. Clair.

James Cookset, Kyler Kregel, Benjamin Pettway, Noah Spielman and Samuel TeBos were charges with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint.

The five players allegedly tackled and duct taped the freshman player in his dorm before being taken to an off-campus park. On the ride to the park, the five players reportedly uttered anti-Muslim slurs. The victim was left half naked and without a cellphone. He suffered muscle tears in both shoulders and underwent surgery for his injuries.

He eventually returned to campus on the night of the incident when a second player was also abandoned on the field and then picked up by some friends.

The victim left Wheaton and now attends college in Indiana. Wheaton administrators reportedly learned of the incident soon after it happened from members of the team and coaches. They have not publicly discussed the details of their internal investigation. The trustees are reviewing its current anti-hazing policy.

"This has had a devastating effect on my life," the student told the Tribune. "What was done to me should never occur in connection with a football program or any other activity. ... I am confident that the criminal prosecution will provide a fair and just punishment to the men who attacked me."

The players were still listed on Wheaton's roster on Monday.