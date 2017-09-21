College Football

Clemson Kicker Greg Huegel Out for Season After Tearing ACL on Final Play of Practice

2:39 | College Football
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Clemson kicker Greg Huegel is out for the season after tearing his ACL on the final play of the Tigers’ practice, the team announced.

This is about as sad as it gets when it comes to injuries, particularly given that Huegel is a kicker and that he was injured on a freakish play. No. 2–ranked Clemson will have to find a replacement as it defends its national championship.

"It was a freak accident on the last play of practice," head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters. "We were in the two-minute drill, which we do at the end of every Wednesday practice. A defensive player rolled into him after his kick. He walked off the practice field and we hoped it was just a strain or a bruise, but the tests revealed a torn ACL. It's a big loss. We are talking about a two-time all-conference kicker.”

Huegel, a junior, kicked for Clemson in the last two national championship games, and his experience will be irreplaceably. Redshirt junior Alex Spence could take Huegel’s starting spot and is listed as the backup.

