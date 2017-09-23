College Football

Kentucky's Longstanding Futility Against Florida Continues in Heartbreaking Fashion

1:16 | College Football
Here's How SEC Can Get Back On Top of College Football

Quickly

  • Kentucky looked like it was going to finally beat Florida for the first time since 1986—and then everything fell apart.
Eric Single
an hour ago

Kentucky came so, so, so, so, so, so close to beating Florida for the first time in 31 years. And then on two pivotal plays, the Wildcats reminded us all how it’s possible that a losing streak to a division rival can span generations.

Two unfathomable mistakes—a blown coverage that gave up the go-ahead score and a holding call that scuttled one final chance to respond—sank Kentucky in a 28–27 defeat that may be more painful than the 30 losses to Florida that came before it combined. Austin MacGinnis’s 57-yard field goal attempt as time expired was on line but fell agonizingly short, keeping the Gators improbably perfect in SEC play and deepening the emotional trauma UK fans harbor in this rivalry.

College Football
TCU Drops Oklahoma State to Make Strong Case as Legitimate Big 12 Title Contender

Where to begin with the Wildcats? Start with the defense, which had Florida searching for answers for most of the night and prompted head coach Jim McElwain to bench starting quarterback Feleipe Franks for Luke Del Rio after two three-and-outs to open the second half. Del Rio, who sat third on the depth chart behind Franks and graduate transfer Malik Zaire during the season-opening loss to Michigan, led an 80-yard touchdown drive early in the fourth quarter and then found Mark Thompson sitting unmarked over the middle on a fourth-and-two just past midfield to extend the Gators’ next possession. Another fourth-down conversion got Florida into the red zone with less than a minute to go.

Then on a third-and-one from the six-yard line, the Wildcats’ defense tried to substitute at the last moment, with Mark Stoops wildly signaling in a new play. In the confusion, none of the 10 Kentucky defenders remembered to cover Freddie Swain, the lone Gators receiver split out wide. Del Rio recognized the blown assignment and lobbed the easiest touchdown pass of his career to the right corner of the end zone.

With 43 seconds to respond, Kentucky drove past midfield and appeared to move well within field goal range when Benny Snell Jr. busted a run up the middle. But the play was called back on a holding penalty on right guard Nick Haynes, forcing the Wildcats to scramble to get back into position for MacGinnis’s final futile attempt.

College Football
Close, but No Cigar: Underdogs Who Provided Unexpected Scares in Week 4

If you were born after November 15, 1986, you don’t know what a world where Kentucky is better than Florida at football looks like. Three decades later, the Gators and rest of the SEC East nearly had to grapple with a new reality before the Wildcats stepped in to clear everyone’s heads. The FBS’s longest active losing streak in an annually recurring matchup remains intact, the Wildcats face a daunting challenge to regain a foothold in the SEC East race and Kentucky fans have a new soul-crushing loss to agonize over in Mark Stoops’s fifth season trying to get this program to turn the corner. All is as it was.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters