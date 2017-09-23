College Football Playoff Projections: Clemson Gets Top Spot With Win at Louisville

Michigan travels to West Lafayette, Ind., to face Purdue for the first meeting between the two since 2012 when the Wolverines defeated the Boilermakers 44-13.

Undefeated Michigan (3-0) is ranked at No. 8, coming off a 29-13 win over Air Force last week. Wolverines freshman kicker Quinn Nordin tied a school record with five field goals.

Purdue (2-1) will be looking for a major upset in front of a homecoming crowd. The Boilermakers have a Missouri thrashing, a win over Ohio and a one touchdown loss to No. 19 Louisville under their belt in their first season under head coach Jeff Brohm.

How to Watch

Time: 4 p.m. EST

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV.

Radio: Purdue Sports Network

Next Three Games

Michigan: vs. Michigan State (10/7), at Indiana (10/14), at Penn State (10/21)

Purdue: vs. Minnesota (10/7), at Wisconsin (10/14), at Rutgers (10/21)