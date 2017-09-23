How to Watch Michigan vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time
Michigan travels to West Lafayette, Ind., to face Purdue for the first meeting between the two since 2012 when the Wolverines defeated the Boilermakers 44-13.
Undefeated Michigan (3-0) is ranked at No. 8, coming off a 29-13 win over Air Force last week. Wolverines freshman kicker Quinn Nordin tied a school record with five field goals.
Purdue (2-1) will be looking for a major upset in front of a homecoming crowd. The Boilermakers have a Missouri thrashing, a win over Ohio and a one touchdown loss to No. 19 Louisville under their belt in their first season under head coach Jeff Brohm.
How to Watch
Time: 4 p.m. EST
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.
Radio: Purdue Sports Network
Next Three Games
Michigan: vs. Michigan State (10/7), at Indiana (10/14), at Penn State (10/21)
Purdue: vs. Minnesota (10/7), at Wisconsin (10/14), at Rutgers (10/21)