College Football

How to Watch Michigan vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

2:39 | College Football
College Football Playoff Projections: Clemson Gets Top Spot With Win at Louisville
Charlotte Carroll
2 hours ago

Michigan travels to West Lafayette, Ind., to face Purdue for the first meeting between the two since 2012 when the Wolverines defeated the Boilermakers 44-13. 

Undefeated Michigan (3-0) is ranked at No. 8, coming off a 29-13 win over Air Force last week. Wolverines freshman kicker Quinn Nordin tied a school record with five field goals. 

Purdue (2-1) will be looking for a major upset in front of a homecoming crowd. The Boilermakers have a Missouri thrashing, a win over Ohio and a one touchdown loss to No. 19 Louisville under their belt in their first season under head coach Jeff Brohm. 

How to Watch

Time: 4 p.m. EST

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

Radio: Purdue Sports Network

Next Three Games

Michigan: vs. Michigan State (10/7), at Indiana (10/14), at Penn State (10/21)

Purdue: vs. Minnesota (10/7), at Wisconsin (10/14), at Rutgers (10/21)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters