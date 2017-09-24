AP Top 25: Top Five Remains Same; Florida State Drops Out
The top five teams remained the same in this week's Associated Press Top 25 college football poll.
Alabama leads the pack, followed by Clemson, Oklahoma, Penn State and USC.
Georgia and TCU made the biggest leaps, with Georgia coming in at No. 8 after a 31-3 rout over Mississippi State. TCU also made a leap into the Top 10 with an impressive win on the road over Oklahoma State.
Florida State dropped after their first 0-2 start since 1989 and are not in the poll for the first time since the 2011 season. The Seminoles did win their final 10 games in that 1989 season to finish in the top five of the poll.
Notre Dame and West Virginia entered this week's rankings at No. 22 and 23, respectively
Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Oklahoma
4. Penn State
5. USC
6. Washington
7. Georgia
8. Michigan
9. TCU
10. Wisconsin
11. Ohio State
12. Virginia Teche
13. Auburn
14. Miami (FL)
15. Oklahoma State
16. Washington State
17. Louisville
18. South Florida
19. San Diego State
20. Utah
21. Florida
22. Notre Dame
23. West Virginia
24. Mississippi State
25. LSU