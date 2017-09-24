The top five teams remained the same in this week's Associated Press Top 25 college football poll.

Alabama leads the pack, followed by Clemson, Oklahoma, Penn State and USC.

Georgia and TCU made the biggest leaps, with Georgia coming in at No. 8 after a 31-3 rout over Mississippi State. TCU also made a leap into the Top 10 with an impressive win on the road over Oklahoma State.

Florida State dropped after their first 0-2 start since 1989 and are not in the poll for the first time since the 2011 season. The Seminoles did win their final 10 games in that 1989 season to finish in the top five of the poll.

Notre Dame and West Virginia entered this week's rankings at No. 22 and 23, respectively

Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma

4. Penn State

5. USC

6. Washington

7. Georgia

8. Michigan

9. TCU

10. Wisconsin

11. Ohio State

12. Virginia Teche

13. Auburn

14. Miami (FL)

15. Oklahoma State

16. Washington State

17. Louisville

18. South Florida

19. San Diego State

20. Utah

21. Florida

22. Notre Dame

23. West Virginia

24. Mississippi State

25. LSU