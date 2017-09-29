College Football

How to Watch USC vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

The USC Trojans travel to Martin Stadium to play the Washington State Cougars on Friday night for a Pac-12 showdown.

USC enters Friday ranked No. 5 after an edging California on the road last week, 30-20. Quarterback Sam Darnold is a highly-rated NFL prospect, but has struggled recently and has thrown seven interceptions in four games.  

Washington State, meanwhile, steamrolled Nevada at home on Saturday, winning 45-7. Quarterback Luke Falk has thrown for 1,378 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and only one interception on the season and has led the cougars to a No. 16 ranking. 

Both teams are undefeated heading into the game, so it should be an exciting top-25 matchup.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Friday, Sept. 29, 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Next Three Games:

USC: vs. Oregon State (10/7), vs. Utah (10/14), at Notre Dame (10/21)

Washington State: at Oregon (10/7), at Cal (10/13), vs. Colorado (10/21)

