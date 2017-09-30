Multiple New Mexico players kneeled during the playing of the national anthem on Saturday in apparent protest, as others on the team locked arms.

The anthem was played at halftime of the game rather than before due to a lightning delay that pushed back the kickoff. Typically, neither team would be on the field for the playing of the song.

The protest comes in keeping with those by NFL players this season, which were originally directed by Colin Kaepernick and others at calling attention to racism and police brutality in America. Last weekend, many protested in response to President Donald Trump’s call to fire players who were already doing so during the anthem. No players have protested with the intent of disrespecting military members.

During National Anthem in Air Force at New Mexico game, at least 4 UNM players decided to #TakeAKnee (2 pics here via @rosalesquique) #mwfb pic.twitter.com/cQGRO1vE8C — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) October 1, 2017

The New Mexico players are the first college team to openly demonstrate in this manner, given largely due to the quirk that led to the players being on the field for the anthem.