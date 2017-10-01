Alabama again No. 1 in AP Poll; Georgia jumps into Top 25, and UCF enters rankings at No. 25
Alabama kept its top spot in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll after a 66–3 thrashing of Ole Miss on Saturday.
Clemson is No. 2, followed by Oklahoma, Penn State and Georgia. USC dropped to No. 14 after a 30–27 loss to Washington State.
The Cougars jumped up to No. 11 after the upset victory and Central Florida enters the rankings for the first since the 2013 season.
Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Oklahoma
4. Penn State
5. Georgia
6. Washington
7. Michigan
8. TCU
9. Wisconsin
10. Ohio State
11. Washington State
12. Auburn
13. Miami (FL)
14. USC
15. Oklahoma State
16. Virginia Tech
17. Louisville
18. South Florida
19. San Diego State
20. Utah
21. Notre Dame
22. Florida
23. West Virginia
24. NC State
25. UCF