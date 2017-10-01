Alabama kept its top spot in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll after a 66–3 thrashing of Ole Miss on Saturday.

Clemson is No. 2, followed by Oklahoma, Penn State and Georgia. USC dropped to No. 14 after a 30–27 loss to Washington State.

The Cougars jumped up to No. 11 after the upset victory and Central Florida enters the rankings for the first since the 2013 season.

Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma

4. Penn State

5. Georgia

6. Washington

7. Michigan

8. TCU

9. Wisconsin

10. Ohio State

11. Washington State

12. Auburn

13. Miami (FL)

14. USC

15. Oklahoma State

16. Virginia Tech

17. Louisville

18. South Florida

19. San Diego State

20. Utah

21. Notre Dame

22. Florida

23. West Virginia

24. NC State

25. UCF