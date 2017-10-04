College Football

UNLV, San Diego State to Wear Helmet Decals to Honor Shooting Victims

Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Players from UNLV and San Diego State will wear decals on their helmets during Saturday's game in Las Vegas to honor the victims of Sunday's mass shooting.

More than 500 people where injured and 59 were killed when a gunman shot people from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel during a country music concert.

UNLV also is planning tributes to honor victims and first responders during a pregame ceremony.

The red ribbon decals will have the words "Las Vegas" and will be handed out to fans who attend the game. The UNLV sports teams also plan on wearing the decals on their uniforms all season long.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the victims and the families impacted by this senseless act of violence," Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois said. "While football is just a game, it can also serve as a rallying point of unity and allow all of us to recognize the incredible heroism displayed by so many this week. We are all extremely proud of our community's response over the last couple of days."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters