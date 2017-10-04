Players from UNLV and San Diego State will wear decals on their helmets during Saturday's game in Las Vegas to honor the victims of Sunday's mass shooting.

More than 500 people where injured and 59 were killed when a gunman shot people from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel during a country music concert.

UNLV also is planning tributes to honor victims and first responders during a pregame ceremony.

The red ribbon decals will have the words "Las Vegas" and will be handed out to fans who attend the game. The UNLV sports teams also plan on wearing the decals on their uniforms all season long.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the victims and the families impacted by this senseless act of violence," Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois said. "While football is just a game, it can also serve as a rallying point of unity and allow all of us to recognize the incredible heroism displayed by so many this week. We are all extremely proud of our community's response over the last couple of days."