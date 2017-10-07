WATCH: Miami Scores Touchdown with Six Seconds Remaining To Beat Florida State

Miami beat Florida State on the road after receiver Darrell Langham caught a 23-yard touchdown with just six seconds remaining.

Stanley Kay
October 07, 2017

Miami beat Florida State on the road after receiver Darrell Langham caught a 23-yard touchdown with just six seconds remaining. 

Down 20–17, the Hurricanes needed just a field goal to send the game to overtime. But Miami quarterback Malik Rosier found Langham near the goal line, and the receiver extended to give the Hurricanes a victory over their in-state rivals. 

The touchdown and ensuing extra point gave Miami a 24–20 lead. 

Officials reviewed the play to determine whether Langham's knee was down before he crossed the goal line, but officials let the call on the field stand. 

Rosier connected with Braton Berriors on two 3rd and 10 situations earlier in the drive, including a late 11-yard completion with 11 seconds remaining to move the Hurricanes to Florida State's 23-yard line. Miami's final drive spanned 75 yards over 1:18. 

Miami's victory improves the Hurricanes to 4–0 on the season. The 'Canes had lost seven straight to the Seminoles before Saturday. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters