Miami beat Florida State on the road after receiver Darrell Langham caught a 23-yard touchdown with just six seconds remaining.

Down 20–17, the Hurricanes needed just a field goal to send the game to overtime. But Miami quarterback Malik Rosier found Langham near the goal line, and the receiver extended to give the Hurricanes a victory over their in-state rivals.

The touchdown and ensuing extra point gave Miami a 24–20 lead.

Officials reviewed the play to determine whether Langham's knee was down before he crossed the goal line, but officials let the call on the field stand.

TOUCHDOWN! Malik Rosier finds Darrell Langham for what should be the game-winning score with 6 seconds left! Play was reviewed and upheld pic.twitter.com/lxZM812tFc — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) October 7, 2017

Rosier connected with Braton Berriors on two 3rd and 10 situations earlier in the drive, including a late 11-yard completion with 11 seconds remaining to move the Hurricanes to Florida State's 23-yard line. Miami's final drive spanned 75 yards over 1:18.

Miami's victory improves the Hurricanes to 4–0 on the season. The 'Canes had lost seven straight to the Seminoles before Saturday.