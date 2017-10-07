You probably weren't watching Air Force–Navy on Saturday afternoon, but it might have been the day's most exciting game.

Navy, undefeated on the season and a strong favorite at home, took a 28–10 lead into the locker room at halftime and appeared to be in control. The Midshipmen added a field goal at the start of the third quarter to increase their lead to 21 points.

But Air Force stormed back, scoring a touchdown on five (!) consecutive drives, including a 51-yard Arion Worthman touchdown pass to Marcus Bennett with 1:53 remaining to give the Falcons an improbable 45–41 lead.

Oh my what a comeback.@AFFootball has not been stopped in the second half. They lead, 45-41. pic.twitter.com/jp10RgTufU — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 7, 2017

Then it was time for Navy to run the two-minute drill. I love watching Navy in this sort of situation, because the Midshipmen never pass. Navy quarterback Zach Abey only managed four completions on Saturday, but two of them came on the final drive—including a 16-yard touchdown strike to Tyler Carmona with 0:15 remaining to give Navy the lead.

Is this one of the craziest games ever? @NavyFB drives down the field and takes the lead!



It really doesn't get much better than this. pic.twitter.com/h9MZSG9tKi — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 7, 2017

Free idea for Navy: Try passing more often! The forward pass can be pretty useful. Just FYI.

The Midshipmen went 75 yards on 11 plays in 1:38 on their final drive to improve to 5–0.