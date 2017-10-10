When you’re doing an exercise as inherently speculative as mapping bowl matchups two months in advance, it can be easy to wildly overreact to one week’s worth of results this time of year, since every loss drops a team from the ranks of the unbeaten. This week’s projection tries to keep some perspective for at least one of the top-10 teams that went down last Saturday: Oklahoma’s bad loss to Iowa State may hurt the Sooners if they’re one of a handful of one-loss teams vying for one playoff spot, but with a Heisman candidate under center in Baker Mayfield and the toughest games left on their schedule against TCU, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and West Virginia, they can at the very least get themselves back in the middle of the New Year’s Six picture by late November.

Michigan has the same opportunity, but the Wolverines’ primetime loss to Michigan State raised some concerns about their offense that need answering before they can think seriously about toppling their other major Big Ten East contenders, Penn State and Ohio State. Whereas Oklahoma has the horses to pad its résumé on the road back to Big 12 contention, at this point Michigan doesn’t seem to have the firepower to navigate the conference play gantlet ahead. Of course, that could all change by next week.

Below, a look at all 39 bowl matchups leading up to the College Football Playoff natioinal championship on Jan. 8 in Atlanta.

Saturday, Dec. 16

R + L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, New Orleans (1 p.m., ESPN)

Sun Belt vs. C-USA

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Western Kentucky

AutoNation Cure Bowl, Orlando, Fla. (2:30 p.m., CBSSN)

AAC vs. Sun Belt

Tulane vs. Marshall

Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas (3:30 p.m., ABC)

​MWC vs. Pac-12

Colorado State vs. UCLA

Gildan New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque (4:30 p.m., ESPN)

C-USA vs. MWC

UTSA vs. Boise State

Raycom Media Camelia Bowl, Montgomery, Ala. (8 p.m., ESPN)

MAC vs. Sun Belt

Ohio vs. Arkansas State

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Boca Raton Bowl, Boca Raton, Fla. (7 p.m., ESPN)

AAC vs. C-USA

SMU vs. UAB

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Frisco Bowl, Frisco, Texas (8 p.m., ESPN)

AAC vs. Sun Belt

Houston vs. Appalachian State

Thursday, Dec. 21

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, St. Petersburg, Fla. (8 p.m., ESPN)

C-USA vs. AAC

Southern Miss vs. Memphis

Friday, Dec. 22

Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, Bahamas (12:30 p.m., ESPN)

C-USA vs. MAC

Florida Atlantic vs. Northern Illinois

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Boise (4 p.m., ESPN)

MAC vs. MWC

Western Michigan vs. Utah State

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham, Ala. (12 p.m., ESPN)

AAC vs. SEC

USF vs. Iowa State

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth, Texas (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Army vs. C-USA

Army vs. Louisiana Tech

Dollar General Bowl, Mobile, Ala. (7 p.m., ESPN)

MAC vs. Sun Belt

Toledo vs. Troy

Sunday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl, Honolulu, (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

AAC vs. MWC

UCF vs. Wyoming

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Heart of Dallas Bowl, Dallas (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. C-USA

Minnesota vs. North Texas

Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten

Syracuse vs. Purdue

Cactus Bowl, Phoenix (9 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Kansas State vs. Utah

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl, Shreveport, La. (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. SEC

Duke vs. South Carolina

New Era Pinstripe Bowl, New York (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten

Virginia vs. Maryland

Foster Farms Bowl, Santa Clara, Calif. (8 p.m., FOX)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Iowa vs. Oregon

Texas Bowl, Houston (9 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. SEC

Texas vs. Mississippi State

Thursday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman, Annapolis, Md. (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. AAC

Louisville vs. Navy

Camping World Bowl, Orlando, Fla. (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big 12

Wake Forest vs. Texas Tech

Valero Alamo Bowl, San Antonio, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Pac-12 vs. Big 12

USC vs. Oklahoma State

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, San Diego (9 p.m., FS1)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Michigan State vs. Stanford

Friday, Dec. 29

Belk Bowl, Charlotte, N.C. (1 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. SEC

Florida State vs. Tennessee

Hyundai Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas (2 p.m., CBS)

ACC vs. Pac-12

NC State vs. Washington State

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, Nashville, Tenn. (4:30 p.m., ESPN)

SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Tech

Arizona Bowl, Tucson, Ariz. (5:30 p.m., CBSSN)

Sun Belt vs. MWC

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Fresno State

Saturday, Dec. 30

TaxSlayer Bowl, Jacksonville, Fla. (12 p.m., ESPN)

SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC

Florida vs. Notre Dame

AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Memphis, Tenn. (12:30 p.m., ABC)

Big 12 vs. SEC

West Virginia vs. Kentucky

Monday, Jan. 1, 2018

Outback Bowl, Tampa, Fla. (12 p.m., ESPN2)

Big Ten vs. SEC

Michigan vs. LSU

Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Fla. (1 p.m., ABC)

SEC vs. ACC

Texas A&M vs. Virginia Tech

New Year's Six Bowls

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Arlington, Texas (Dec. 29, 8:30 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. At-large

TCU vs. Ohio State

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 30, 4 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. At-large

Oklahoma vs. San Diego State

Capital One Orange Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla. (Dec. 30, 8 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame

Miami vs. Auburn

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Jan. 1, 12:30 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. At-Large

Wisconsin vs. Georgia

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual, Pasadena, Calif. (Jan. 1, 5 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Clemson vs. Washington

Allstate Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Alabama vs. Penn State

College Football Playoff National Championship, Atlanta (Jan. 8, 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinal winner vs. CFP semifinal winner