D-III Player Cut For Kneeling During Anthem

A football player from Division III school Albright College was cut from the team after he took a knee during the playing of the national anthem last week.

Albright backup quarterback Gyree Durante was dismissed after he was the only member of the team to take a knee before a 41–6 loss to Delaware Valley University last Saturday.

An Albright College spokesperson said that Durante was dismissed after he went against the team's decision to stand for the anthem and only kneel for the coin toss.

"The football team made a team-wide decision to both kneel during the coin toss and stand during the national anthem," the spokeswoman said to NBC 10. "This action, which was supported by the coaching staff, was created as an expression of team unity and out of the mutual respect team members have for one another and the value they place on their differences. It was established as a way to find common ground in a world with many differing views."

Durante said he was protesting against social injustices and racism in the United States.

"At some point in life, there’s going to be a time when you’ve got to take a stand For me it just happened to be on Saturday afternoon. I was just taught you fight for what you believe in and you don’t bow to anyone,” Durante said. “I believe heavily in this. So I decided to fight for it.”

One of Durante's former teammates said Durante agreed to stand for the anthem after the team made their decision.

“We trusted him throughout the week, after time and time again he told us he would stand,” Josh Powell said. “When you can’t have a player on a team that you can trust, he’s got to go.”