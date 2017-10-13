How to Watch Washington State vs. Cal Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Broadcast Info

Here's how to watch Washington State vs. Cal online

By Scooby Axson
October 13, 2017

Wsshington State's best season in more than a decade can continue with a victory over California in a nationally-televised game.

The Cougars (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) have relied on the play of quarterback Luke Falk (19 TDs, 2 INTs) and the surprising play of their defense, which is ranked in the top 15 in the nation.

Cal has lost three in a row, all conference games, and has struggled mightily on offense.

The teams have split their last four meetings, although Cal leads the series 46–27–5. 

How to watch

Game time: Friday, Oct. 13, 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: The game can be watched online using WatchESPN

Next Three Games:

Washington State: vs. Colorado (10/21), at Arizona (10/28), vs. Stanford (11/4)

Cal: vs. Arizona (10/21), at Colorado (10/28), vs. Oregon State (11/4)

